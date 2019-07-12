President Buhari: Approves promotion of 10 ACGs to DCGs

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has promoted 10 officers from their former ranks of Assistant Controllers/Commandants and Assistant Comptrollers –General (ACGs).

The men moved to the ranks of Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) across its four Services.

Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, announced this on Friday in Abuja, in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the promotion thus enabling the board to act.

‘’The Board in compliance with its guidelines on Appointment, Promotion and Discipline has recently conducted written and oral examinations and interviews for the affected ranks in the respective Services.

‘’This is with the aim of filling the available vacancies in tandem with the Federal Character Principle, for which each geo-political zone is expected to produce at least one officer on the rank of Deputy Controllers/Commandants and Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs).

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari has therefore approved the promotion of the officers to their new ranks following their excellent performance both during the written and oral examinations as well as interviews recently conducted by the Board in line with its statutory responsibility.”

Ehuriah in the statement listed the names of the promoted officers as Azogu Gerald of federal fire service (Imo – South East)

Officers promoted in Nigeria Prison Service are, Bitrus Filibus (Borno – North East); Aremu Tajudeen (Oyo – South West); and Mbabure John (Delta – South-South).

In the NSCDC those promoted are, Adamu Soja (Yobe – North East); and Aminu Abdullahi Katsina (North West).

Others from NIS are Ogwu Julius (Benue – NorthCentral); Uebari Saro (Rivers – S/S); Idris Here (Kaduna – N/W) and Didi Adaeze (Rivers – S/S).

Ehuriah urged the newly-promoted officers of the Services under the Ministry to ensure improved security and service delivery in line with the policy direction of the Buhari administration.

She congratulated the officers on their promotion and assured them of the support of the Ministry.

She, however, implored them to reciprocate the gesture by giving the best of their service towards ensuring the consolidation of the reform policies of the present Administration.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

