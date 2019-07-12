The police, legislature, and the judiciary are among the most corrupt institutions in Nigeria, the Transparency International said in its released survey, Thursday.

In the publication of the 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Africa, the world survey body said corruption in African countries was hindering economic, political and social development.

In Nigeria, the organisation partnered Practical Sampling International for the survey, sampling 1,600 people from April 26 to May 10, 2017.

The data showed that the police topped the list of most corrupt institutions in the country at 69 percent, followed by ‘Members of Parliament’ (60) and local government officials (55).

Others were government officials (54), judges and magistrates (51), business executives (44), presidency (43), non-governmental organisations (40), traditional leaders (35) and religious leaders (20).

The survey indicated that 47 percent of public service users had paid a bribe to the police in the previous 12 months, while 44 percent had contributed to overall bribery rate in that period.

Others were IDs (38), utilities (34), public schools (32), public clinics and health centres (20).

Asked if the government was doing a good or bad job of fighting corruption, 59 percent indicated ‘good’, 40 percent said ‘bad’ and one percent said ‘don’t know.’

On whether ordinary people could make a difference in the fight against corruption, 54 percent said ‘yes’, 41 percent said ‘no’, four percent said ‘neither yes nor no’, and one percent did not know or refused to answer.

The survey added that 43 percent thought corruption increased in the previous 12 months.

TI said, “Corruption is a major barrier to economic growth, good governance and basic freedoms, such as freedom of speech or citizens’ right to hold governments to account. More than this, corruption affects the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities.

“The 10th edition of the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Africa reveals that, while most people in Africa feel corruption increased in their country, a majority also feel optimistic that they, as citizens, can make a difference in the fight against corruption.

“The report also found more than one in four people who accessed public services, such as health care and education, paid a bribe in the previous year. This is equivalent to approximately 130 million citizens in the 35 countries surveyed.”

According to TI, the survey is the largest, most detailed survey of citizens’ views on corruption and their direct experiences of bribery in Africa, incorporating the views of more than 47,000 citizens from 35 countries across Africa.”

