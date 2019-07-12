L-R: APC National Chairman,Adams Oshiomhole; Senate President, Ahmed Lawn, President Muhammadu Buhari and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege during the dinner

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has hosted the Leadership of the National Assembly to Dinner at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Adams Oshiomhole and other Reps at the dinner.

L-R: Oshiomhole, Lawan, Buhari and Gbajabiamila at the event

President Buhari addressing National Assembly leadership

President Buhari at the event

