Nollywood actress, Kudirat Ogunro, says she will allow her husband to have a girlfriend after their marriage in order to have a settled home.

Ogunro on Friday in Abuja said that men are, by nature, polygamous.

She advised women to stop deceiving themselves by trying to wholly own their husbands.

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend.

“That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.

“Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves,” the actress said.

Ogunro, a versatile actress, was in 2017 nominated for City People Movie Award for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

