Media practitioners and the Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have agreed to partner a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Human Development Initiative (HDI) to monitor and report corrupt cases in the execution of the Universal Basic Education projects in Lagos State.

Speaking at a roundtable stakeholders meeting with Media and CSO, in Yaba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria recently, Executive Director, HDI, Mrs Funso Owasanoye, said the development would keep Contractors on their toes to deliver qualitative projects and provide conducive learning environment for Public school students.

Owasanoye appealed to the media whom she referred to as the watchdog of the society to focus more on the implementation of the annual fund made available to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to provide education facilities and infrastructure for public schools to prevent corrupt practices.

“It is a wonder that, despite UBE intervention, many schools are still in dire need of education infrastructure. Some have dilapidated structures, while others have no basic education infrastructures altogether.

“Today’s dialogue is mainly on your role as key partners to achieve the objective of ensuring judicious utilisation of the funds meant for UBE projects in Government Primary and Junior Secondary schools in Lagos State.

“This project involves both LGA and schools, given the fact that funds utilisation is spread round LGAs across the state. Monitoring of funds disbursement and utilisation is based on Lagos SUBEB Action Plan,” she said.

According to her, all participants should advocate positive change in the area of implementation of the UBE projects.

“HDI supports and strengthens existing measures by local government and state on school services and project monitoring. HDI is also a strong advocate of Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance in Education all over Nigeria (TAGG),” she said.

Project Coordinator, Ibidapo Johnson, advised CSOs and independent monitors to hold contractors defaulting in the use of standard materials accountable, noting that such action if delayed could lead to collapse of school buildings which the students would be the worst hit.

