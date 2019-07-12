Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni are on Friday expected to meet in Angola and shed more light on the political tensions affecting their countries.

The two leaders will hold talks on security matters in the Great Lakes.

The CGTN quoted local news agencies as reporting that both President Museveni and Kagame will attend the one-day Quadripartite Summit in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on an invitation by Angolan President João Lourenço.

The cold war between the two countries since 2017 led to a breakdown in relations early this year which affected the flow of goods and people across their common border.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of supporting rebels and dissidents opposed to Kagame’s government, a charge that Museveni denies.

Uganda also accuses Kigali of conducting espionage on its soil and infiltrating its security apparatus.

Also likely to be discussed is the DRC armed rebel situation as the country borders all the three countries that will be represented at the summit.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is also expected to attend the function.

Rwanda, Angola and Uganda host millions of Congolese refugees.

The four heads of state are also expected to discuss the Ebola crisis in eastern D R Congo which has claimed over 1,600 people, according to World Health Organisation.

