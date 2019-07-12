Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu says killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, must be brought to book.

The governor in his reaction to the dastardly killing of Mrs Olakunrin by gunmen on Friday tasked security agencies in the country to ensure that the killers are brought to book quickly.

In a statement by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, the governor described the killing as unacceptable.

“This is one death too many. It is unacceptable and condemnable,” he declared.

According to the governor, “this sad development once again, heightens the level of fear that has pervaded our nation even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications.”

“To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil,”

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, the Governor sympathizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the state over this dastardly act,” he added.

He appealed to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of the murder, The Nation reports.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

