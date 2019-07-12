Following expiration of the ultimatum issued by Oyo State Government to officials of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s administration to return government vehicles in their care within the stipulated time, it was confirmed on Thursday by government that 14 of those vehicles had been recovered.

The new administration in the state recently accused the former Governor and his aides of emptying the state transport pool. But Ajimobi, in response, accused his successor of pursuing a ‘mundane issue’ leaving behind the serious task of governance.

Punch reported the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, as confirming that 14 vehicles had been recovered from Ajimobi’s aides.

He, however, said 13 of the recovered vehicles had been vandalised.

According to the news medium, Adisa said some of the vehicles were retrieved from mechanics, some from some residences while one was found abandoned close to the Agodi Government House.

“Career officers made phone calls to some officials keeping custody of government vehicles, after their phone numbers were supplied.

“Some of them responded and gave addresses where the vehicles were recovered. Some were in mechanic workshops; others were tracked with a tracking device and recovered.

“Surprisingly too, one was parked and abandoned at a road near the Agodi Government House and security agents were alerted. They went there to tow it to the government house. Thirteen of the recovered vehicles are not working as they have been vandalised.

“They (ex-officials) completely ran them aground for reasons best known to them. The number of recovered vehicles is still a far cry from the number taken away; because if just an official made away with 11 vehicles, you can imagine how many vehicles are still in their possession.” the Press Secretary was quoted to have said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

