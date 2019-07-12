Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu on Friday said the State has no choice but resolve the political impasse between the executive and legislature in the state.

Shaibu made this known when he received members of the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State House of Assembly.

He recalled that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, led the fight against godfatherism in the State in the past.

“We don’t even have a choice about this reconciliation because All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 24-member seat in the House.

“We have fought for democracy in this state. But today, what we are seeing now is that some group of people is trying to use the House of Assembly to return us back to the battle that we have already won, and we are saying no to it.

“We have a House of Assembly now that has followed all the due process, and these people have decided to remain in Abuja and refuse to be inaugurated,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that they had met with Gov. Godwin Obaseki, ”and we have been briefed. I assure you that we will just take a few minutes of your time.”

He sued for the Deputy Governor’s cooperation and support in resolving the impasse.

“We are here to resolve this crisis in line with the 1999 constitution. We have been mandated by the National Assembly to do this job and we will do it as it is expected of us,” Namdas said.

