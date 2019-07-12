By Jennifer Okundia

Nigeria’s super star singer, songwriter and DMW label boss Davido is yet to release a song even though it is already the second half of 2019.

Fans for the longest time have been urging OBO to release a track for them, well the wait is almost over as the hit maker has been prepping ”Blow My Mind” his latest tune, where he surprisingly teamed up with U.S. heavyweight singer Chris Brown.

This song is yet to drop but the fact that the father of two collaborated with Brown, has already made the vibe trend on Twitter.

We cannot wait for this project to drop, as this is the longest time Davido has ever taken to drop a song or can you?

