President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

The deceased was reportedly shot Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.

Other reports said she was shot by gunmen suspected to be armed herdsmen.

The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

