Buhari-BBNaija

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, is currently under attack on social media over its petition written to President Muhammadu Buhari to shut down the Big Brother Naija reality TV show currently airing.

MURIC had, in a statement attacked the federal government for allowing the BBNaija show to go on.

The Islamic group labelled the show being aired on national television as immoral, dangerous and Bohemian.

However, Nigerians on social media have opposed MURIC’s call for the banning of the reality show, arguing that the show is rated 18.

Here are some reactions gathered from Twitter: