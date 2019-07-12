The Appeal Court in Abuja on Friday struck out an appeal challenging the academic qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the last presidential election.

Justice Justice Mohammed Idris, who read the judgement unanimously adopted the earlier verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had struck out the suit on the grounds that it was statute-barred and robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

According to Idris, the matter had become statute barred, as it was not filed within the 14 days the cause of action arose as stipulated under section 285(9) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The judge said said the cause of action arose on October 18, 2018, when Buhari submitted his Form CF001, curriculum vitae and a supporting affidavit to the Independent National Electoral Commission after he emerged as the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the party’s earlier primary election.

Idris added that the appellants challenging the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court only filed their suit before the said lower court on November 5, 2018, which was outside the 14 days period from October 18, 2018.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

