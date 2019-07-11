Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has lashed out at Busola Dakolo again, just two days after giving some evidence to show that Busola Dakolo lied in her rape allegation against pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

Olunloyo took to social media on Thursday with a claim that the wife of the popular inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, lied to gain public sympathy, a strategy she said women use a lot.

She wrote: “Busola Dakolo created a sentimental persona to gain public sympathy, a thing women do a lot. Celebrities rallied around her on a FALSE rape Allegation. Pst Biodun Fatoyinbo did NOT rape her. Her interview had creative lies I detected on many levels.”

#IJCoza Busola Dakolo created a sentimental persona to gain public sympathy, a thing women do a lot. Celebrities rallied around her on a FALSE rape Allegation. Pst Biodun Fatoyinbo did NOT rape her. Her interview had creative lies I detected on many levels. @PoliceNG #Cozapastor pic.twitter.com/8Ur1f2wbYJ — Dr Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D🇳🇬 (@HNNAfrica) July 11, 2019

