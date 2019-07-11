By Taiwo Okanlawon

Awarding-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello aka Jenifa, has said it is unacceptable for her friends to feel so cozy with her husband that they start exchanging casual phone calls or text messages.

Funke who is married to JJC Skillz, further said her friends can only call him when it’s his birthday or when they want to reach her but cannot. Other than that, its a no-no for her.

The actress who welcomed a set of twins last year, said this during an interview with TVC’s popular program, Your View

When asked her opinion about friends and respecting personal spaces in marriages and relationships, Funke said

For me, personal space is personal space. Your best friend has to stay in her lane. Your friend can come to your house, your husband can know your best friend, he can say hello but why would she be calling my husband on the phone? Except its his birthday” she said.

Watch the video interview below:

