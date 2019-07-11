The President of China United Network Communication Group (China Unicom), African Region, Mr Dennis Meng, said that Nigeria has the potentials for global networking, internet access and ICT services because of it population.

Meng disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja while showcasing products at the China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria.

He said that the company plans to research and open a coverage and extensive global reach in fixed and mobile communication services, domestic and international communications facilities, satellite service and network access service in Nigeria.

According to him, China Unicom was established in January 2009, which is the only Chinese Telecom operator listed in the stock exchanges of New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“This organisation is an entity, we came to Nigerian market to do research because more Chinese companies come to Africa and they need international channel to communicate with their headquarters in China.

“So we are coming to Nigeria because we have the market for African countries on global connectivity.

“There is potential in Nigeria, the economy is very active here, international companies, communication companies, E-payment companies is boosting here and because of the population which is very important for the market.

“For ICT, there is smart phones, laptops. We will organise network and global activities for the youths to be trained in new technology,” he said.

