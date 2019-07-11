Users of the American online news and social networking service, Twitter, thrust out in large numbers to express their concerns after the app was not accessible for about 40 minutes on Thursday evening.

One of the users posted: “Remember when we used to laugh at Facebook and Instagram users because their app kept crashing, we the fools now #TwitterDown.”

A user also wrote: “Me, as BTS Manager, wants to know who is responsible for this? #TwitterDown.”

Another added: “I thought my account was suspended. #TwitterDown”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

