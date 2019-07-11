A humanitarian official on Thursday said Tunisia’s navy has recovered 38 additional bodies from a migrant boat that sank off the Tunisian coast.

According to Mongi Slim, the head of the Tunisian Red Crescent branch in the Southern province of Medenine, the number of bodies retrieved so far from the incident has risen to 58.

A boat carrying 86 migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia’s Southern town of Zarzis on Wednesday.

Four of them were rescued at the time, although one died later in hospital.

“The death toll is likely to rise as search operations continue,” Slim told dpa.

It could be recalled that the boat had set sail on Monday from Libya on a Europe-bound journey.

The Tunisian coast has become a common launch point for thousands of migrants, including Tunisians, who are seeking to reach Europe.

In May, at least 70 migrants died after their boat sank off the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

