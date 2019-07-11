The Acting General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Joseph Daramola has said that there are some things hidden in the rape allegations made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

He insisted that this hidden aspect in the rape allegation needs to be unravelled.

The CAN secretary assured that the Christian body will investigate the matter without fear or favour.

The leadership of CAN said it was already seeking ways to address the rape allegations raised by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo, against Fatoyinbo.

He said: “We do not want to limit the investigation because it is very wide. We all know that there is something hidden in this issue. Without sentiment, nobody is condoning any criminal act.

“I am a lawyer, and before you can prove the offence of rape successfully, you have to consider so many things. You have to prove beyond every reasonable doubt before you can establish any rape case,” Daramola told the Nation.

“One cannot easily have his way into a woman; it is not possible, and here we are talking about rape. If you look at the entire story, one has to do proper investigation.

“For example, if the court wants to look into it, a lot of things will be considered. Church elders will interrogate Fatoyinbo without fear or favour. There is no pastor that people don’t tempt.

“We have got to a place where our thinking faculty has to be sharpened. And we have to reason like human beings. The investigation will be concluded soon but it has to be properly conducted.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

