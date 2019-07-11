Romanian and former world number one, Simona Halep beat her records in Wimbledon by brushing aside Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-3 on Thursday to reach her first Wimbledon final.

Halep, the seventh seed, in previous attempts reached the semi-final in 2014.

The former French Open winner, was also a finalist in the Australian Open last year and semi-finalist at the US Open in 2015.

For Svitolina, seeded eighth, the defeat was another heartache, as she has not reached the final of any grand slam.

Her best attempts apart from the semi-final in Wimbledon had been two quarter finals each in the French Open(2015, 2017) and Australian Open(2018, 2019) and a fourth round in the US Open both in 2017 and 2018.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

