Serena Williams is on course to win her 24th Grand Slam trophy after overpowering Barbora Strycova in two straight sets 6-1 6-2 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

The match, which barely lasted one hour, saw Serena at her clinical best, serving well and spraying winners after winners against her opponent.

The American will now meet Romanian Simona Halep in the finals. Halep, a former world number one, also cruised into the final despatching Elina Svotilina 6-1 6-3.

