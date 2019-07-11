Thousands of fans lined the streets of New York on Wednesday to greet the United States’ Women’s World Cup-winning team.

The USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final in France to win the competition for a fourth time and retain the title they won in 2015.

Floats and an open-top bus took the players, who wore black T-shirts emblazoned with ‘World Champions’ in gold letters, through the streets of Lower Manhattan to a ceremony at City Hall, where they received a ticker-tape reception.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the players on one of the floats and later hosted the US team in a ceremony at City Hall to present them with the “keys to the city”.

Some fans chanted “equal pay” when the players took to the stage, a reference to the fact the women’s team is suing the US Soccer Federation to demand equal pay with their male counterparts.

On Tuesday, Megan Rapinoe, who was the top goalscorer in the competition and won the Golden Ball for being the tournament’s best player, said she believed none of the United States’ players would visit US President Donald Trump at the White House.

“I would not go, and every team-mate I’ve talked to explicitly about it would not go,” Rapinoe told CNN.

“I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked so hard to build, the things we fight for, the way we live our life, I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration.”

