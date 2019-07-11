Tony Elumelu, banker, philanthropist and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation showed on his Instagram account a photo-op at the White House in Washington, with Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President.

The photo was taken Thursday.

If one is wondering what connects Ivanka with Tony, it’s all about deepening the impact of Tony’s Entrepreneurship Programme, especially about supporting more women.

According to the CEO of the TEF Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the meeting with Ivanka was to discuss how TEF can work together with her to deepen its impact across Africa.

Female participation in the #TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has increased from 28% -41% since 2015.

“We believe that working with @IvankaTrump’s initiatives- We-Fi and 2XAfrica, we can together support more women owned businesses in Africa”, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said.

The TEF is holding in Abuja between 26-27 July an international forum that it says will be the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs. Registration is still open for the forum at https://entrepreneur.tonyelumelufoundation.org/

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

