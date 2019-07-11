Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has dared those he termed ‘Abuja politicians’ to come and take over activities of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Governor Obaseki, who spoke tough, wondered what happened to some politicians that joined in the struggle to entrench ‘Let the people lead’ mantra.

Speaking at a well-attended rally in Bénin City, Obaseki said Edo is in safe hands with himself, Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie.

Obaseki said the political tension was to distract him but he would remain focus on delivery of democracy dividends.

He said many ‘Abuja politicians’ have refused to come home.

