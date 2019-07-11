Liz Anjorin, Nollywood top actress has shared her testimony as she added another asset in her name, which is a newly built Lagos house she showed off on Instagram.
Sharing a collage of her new house in Eti-Osa Local government area of Lagos State, the actress revealed that she wanted to hide it at first.
Liz Anjorin, however, said that after she found out that her houses are usually ready by June/July, she had to come through with her testimony.
Also recounting the challenges she faced in the past between June-July, she wrote;
Congrats to us maami …it's a huge LIZZY ANJORIN PARADISE . Though it might look like kitchen or toilet to some people🤪… . I wanted to hide it before but I noticed my house/s are always ready during June/ July…It will be stupid of me not to give testimony so that those people with good heart can praise and exault your name (ALLAH) on my behalf .. … . June / July?? .. Is the month I and my rested mother suffered most as homeless hawkers… Maami, you thought me how to hide at edge of heavy materials during rain ..we tie our cloth together so that breeze and water will not overflood me … . June and July ?? . No matter how careful we may be, we often sleep on our feet standing due to flood. Throw away things we took on debt due to slippery of floor during raining season. Our eyes always shed stream of tears. People we took debt from humiliate and call you names before me .. if they refuse to supply us on credit, we always settle for snail hurting. We picked small snails, boiled and washed and take to market and sell. . June/July month we go hungry and suffer most .. . June/ July ?? The month I had my baby in Jos with zero rest of mind or love expect my mother in law ( iya ijebu thank you ma)… . June /July?? let's stop here. I will talk about u some other time but thank u for smiling at me now I appreciate your kind gesture ..Thank u for been my best friend now & forever .. Thank you Allah for making me eat enough and sleep in a good place with enough cloth to cover my tiny body 🤪 …. . MAMI thank you for teaching me how to do it alone. Thank you for giving me wonderful names .. . "ELIZABETH" OMOSHOLAPE EGANMIDOGO OLUWASEUN OROMITOPE YENUKUNMEN AKANKE.. Thank you for not allowing me to change my SURNAME …."ANJORIN " . Rest on maami forget our rough old story, I will chose you as my mother in my next life ..Na mama you be ..when I dey tell you then say I will rewrite your story …you will say SA SEGANMIDOGO means (CHANGE MY SHAMES TO GLORY ) . Biko rember to tell people that I sell House , Land , Interior Decos , Arrange original documents for properties , Assasins attires & jewelries .. May Allah rewrites our story for good..
Today, Lizzy is a living example of human strength. She became a wonderful actress, loving mother and a strong personality indeed. For the present day, Lizzy has already produced six films.
