Liz Anjorin, Nollywood top actress has shared her testimony as she added another asset in her name, which is a newly built Lagos house she showed off on Instagram.

Sharing a collage of her new house in Eti-Osa Local government area of Lagos State, the actress revealed that she wanted to hide it at first.

Liz Anjorin, however, said that after she found out that her houses are usually ready by June/July, she had to come through with her testimony.

Also recounting the challenges she faced in the past between June-July, she wrote;

Today, Lizzy is a living example of human strength. She became a wonderful actress, loving mother and a strong personality indeed. For the present day, Lizzy has already produced six films.

