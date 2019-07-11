By Taiwo Okanlawon
A Nigerian student undergoing his PhD in Malaysia, Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, has reportedly died in a deportation camp after being wrongfully arrested by the country’s immigration officers.
According to reports, Thomas was picked up during a recent raid in Amapuri and was taken to a deportation camp in Jalan Duta, despite having valid documents. He, however, died while the officers were verifying his paper ahead of his release.
Meanwhile, Nigerian Galala foremost singer from Ajegunle, John Asiemo, widely known as Daddy Showkey in his reaction to the incident, said a message he received revealed that this is not the first time authorities at the Nigerian Embassy have failed to act on the alleged continuous violation of rights of Nigerians in Malaysia.
He wrote;
View this post on Instagram
This Message was sent from our people in leaving Malaysia, l hope they will listen , a Government that don’t listen to what is going on in his Country maybe They will listen to this, Good day daddy please help publish this so the world can see what students are going through here in Malaysia imagine a PHD student with two kids died in immigration custody and this is not the first time and our Nigeria embassy here is acting mute for there selfish reasons and interest please for the sake of other students and and Nigerians here in Malaysia please post thanks and God bless you pls #showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself
