Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the appointment of Mr Olawale Mogbonjubola, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

A statement issued by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, indicated that Mogbonjubola is an architect by training and principal partner of Cadarch Limited.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and has over 15 years of cognate experience in architecture.

His working career had seen him enlist clients such as Airtel Nigeria, UBA Group, First City Monument Bank, Diya Fatimilehin & Co, Federal Housing Authority, amongst others.

Mogbonjubola is currently an Executive Director with Trèvo LLC, an organisation with thousands of business partners.

