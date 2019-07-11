The Lagos State Government has reiterated that it will continue to apprehend importers of toxic and unwholesome products into the country and will prosecute the perpetrators of such criminal acts.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, made this known on Thursday at the Medical Dumpsite, Ewu Elepe, Ikorodu, during the destruction of a truckload of toxic “ponmo” which was seized a few days ago at Ijegun by the Igando/Ikotun Police Command and handed over the State government.

Onasanya, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Veterinary Services, Dr. Adeyemi Michael Olufemi, supervised the disposal and explained that the cowhide had been prepared with formalin and slate lime which is carcinogenic (can cause cancer), therefore unfit for human consumption.

While noting that the hide was supposed to be used as leather but was imported by unscrupulous people as consumable “ponmo”, Onasanya encouraged the public to report any suspicious and unwholesome product to the government for appropriate action.

He revealed that information available indicated that there were more unscrupulous elements involved in the dubious activities of selling the toxic ponmo, mostly in the Ikotun and Igando axis, adding that the Police were already on their trail and that they would soon be apprehended.

The Permanent Secretary commended the support of other agencies such as the Primary Health Care Board, Lagos State Waste Management Authority and other agencies of government in the destruction of the poisonous “ponmo”.

