By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 35-year-old woman who helps domestic violence victim has been stabbed to death by her live-in boyfriend, during a domestic dispute, days ahead of the release of a book she co-authored on domestic violence.

Aliyah Terry was killed by Isaih Henderson III on July 2, 2019, inside her Charlotte home in North Carolina. Henderson, 32, turned himself in to the police on July 4.

Terry wrote portions of the book titled, “The Queen Xperience,” recalling her experiences with domestic violence.

