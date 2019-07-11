The infographic above illustrates the volume of sugar drinks makers put in the drinks they sell. A new study in France just confirmed an open secret: those sugary drinks being linked with cancer.

The study says people who drink a lot of sugary drinks have a higher risk of developing cancer, although the evidence cannot establish a direct causal link.

The findings of a large study in France do suggest, however, that limiting intake of sugar-sweetened drinks may help to cut the number of cancer cases in a population, the scientists said.

Consumption of sugary drinks has risen worldwide in the last few decades and is linked to obesity, which itself increases cancer risk.

