The Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Omo’Oba Abayomi Adesanya, on Thursday inaugurated a taskforce to improve on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Omo’Oba Abayomi, while inaugurating the taskforce, charged members to do their best to ensure that the council received more funds for its development.

He added that the council would not only depend on the state government allocations for its survival but intensify efforts to ensure that more funds are generated from the public.

“The development of the Okitipupa council and dividends of democracy to my people is one of my priority as their servant here.

“The council cannot depend on the state government alone for survival but should also look out on new ways of generating funds for its development initiatives.

“I am inaugurating the taskforce on IGR to achieve all these and the taskforce must do its best for the council to enable it to reclaim its lost glory,’’ Abayomi said.

The taskforce is made up of seven members.

