Fresh from celebrating the private christening of her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the duchess made a surprise appearance to watch husband Prince Harry participated in the King Power Charity Polo match.

And baby Archie came, too.

The duchess held Archie throughout the match while sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, played with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, nearby.

According to Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny and parenting expert at The Baby Show there was nothing wrong with the way Meghan was holding baby Archie.

”While parents will adopt their own styles of holding and comforting their babies in a range of ways, the way Meghan is pictured holding Archie is actually a commonly recommended hold,” she told Yahoo UK.

“She is supporting the majority of Archie’s body with her right arm while he rests his head on her chest. Babies are comforted by this position and hearing mum’s heartbeat too. So long as the face is to one side, which Archie’s is, this is a wonderfully soothing way to hold to a baby.”

Lucy points out that Meghan is also supporting Archie’s neck with her left arm in case his head was to lift from her chest. ”Perhaps people are confused about the safe ways to hold a baby,” she adds.

“There are lots of styles, some of which are less commonly seen but perfectly safe. The main thing is that the body and head and neck are all supported.”

As any new parents will appreciate, sometimes the struggle to soothe a wriggling newborn can leave your hold on your child looking somewhat unnatural.

“When a baby is born so is a mother – and it takes a little time to learn how to care for a child,” says Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum.com.

“Archie is only two months old so of course Meghan is still learning. Yes she looked a little stiff and awkward in some of the pictures, but that’s OK,” she adds.

Whether it’s swaying, rocking or jiggling, however parents choose to settle and hold their babies is their decision to make, particularly as it is often the parents who will best understand how their child likes to be held.

“When it comes to holding your baby, mother really does know best as not all tots want to be held in the same way,” Cathy continues.

“Some like to snuggle in tight, others prefer to peek out at the world and it’s their mum who will read the signals and ensure they feel comfortable and reassured. Meghan will know what Archie wants and will make sure he gets it.”

And as Cathy points out finding your feet as a first-time mum is tricky enough as it is, without doing so under the world’s gaze.

“It’s tough enough being a new mum for any of us, but imagine how pressured you’d feel with world’s press watching your every move and millions more commenting on social media.

“If it takes her a few months to look totally at ease, then let’s give her that time,” she continues.

“Mum-shaming Meghan for doing what millions of us have done is pointless and nasty. Let’s see some mum solidarity and support instead.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

