It is no longer news that the National Treasurer for Lagos chapter of the National Road Union Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, lost his bid to succeed the outgoing chairman of Lagos State chapter, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

What is not known is that Agbede was instrumental in the emergence of Michael Odugunle as the new chairman of the Lagos union.

According to an insider, Agbede worked against the Oluomo’s bid to become the next Lagos NURTW chairman.

Akinsanya, a close ally of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has been a major contender for the plum job until he was shocked by Agbede’s move, fielding his own preferred successor at the just concluded election.

While MC Oluomo is close to the National Chairman of the ruling party, Agbede is a strong supporter of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Oluomo was disappointed after losing the election.

Agbede and Oluomo have been at each other’s throats for a while over the NURTW chairmanship in Lagos.

Agbede, after spending his eight-year tenure in office, ensured that Oluomo did not succeed him.

