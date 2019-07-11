By Taiwo Okanlawon

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites and officers of the Nigeria Police Force engaged in another faceoff at the federal secretariat on Thursday morning.

The police have now cordoned off the road in front of the secretariat while the protesters chant “Death to Buhari, death to America.

” I will never surrender, I will never support injustice…I will never surrender or support injustice.”

The last protest ended in a confrontation between the police and the protesters after they stormed the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, during which they shot two policemen and also torched three cars and damaged many other vehicles and property.

Police, at last, succeeded in dispersing the protesters with bullets and teargas canisters, while five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

