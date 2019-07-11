By Taiwo Okanlawon
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites and officers of the Nigeria Police Force engaged in another faceoff at the federal secretariat on Thursday morning.
The police have now cordoned off the road in front of the secretariat while the protesters chant “Death to Buhari, death to America.
” I will never surrender, I will never support injustice…I will never surrender or support injustice.”
The last protest ended in a confrontation between the police and the protesters after they stormed the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, during which they shot two policemen and also torched three cars and damaged many other vehicles and property.
Police, at last, succeeded in dispersing the protesters with bullets and teargas canisters, while five Shi’ite members were apprehended by the security operatives.
This was how Book Haram started . It was the policy of helmet which was enforced by the government of Born State Sheriff that led to
the killing of thousands and many people are currently displaced. During the process, the Boko Haram leader, Yusuf Mohammed, was arrested and was brutally killed without any trial and his members went on the street to start killing
the innocent individuals. Today, it has become a daily war and even the whole world could not help us to defeat these dangerous terrorists.
To not cause another war which will lead to total business distortion especially in the Northern part of Nigeria, the present administration should obey the ruling of the court law that gave a verdict for the release of El-Zakzaky. Release him for peace to reign. Federal Government can dialogue with the leader and ensure they do not breach the law of the land again. If these are not done, the issue will not be resolved. Do you till remember that the government is begging Book Haram one time to embrace Amnesty. This was what they should have done before now. Enough of killing especially the innocent individuals.