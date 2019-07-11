Business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have promised the Super Eagles mouth-watering bonus for each goal scored in their remaining games at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Dangote has promised to dole out $50,000 per goal scored by the team, while Otedola pledged to give out $25,000 for each goal too.

It would be recalled that Aiteo Group, one the major sponsors of the Super Eagles gave the team $75, 000 for the three goals scored in their 3-2 win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

The Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1 in a quarterfinal clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men will take on the winner of the Ivory Coast versus Algeria quarterfinal clash in the semifinals on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

