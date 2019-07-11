By Michael Adesina

Frank Lampard’s first game as Chelsea boss ends in a 1-1 draw as the Blues conceded a late equaliser to Bohemians and some fans are already calling for the head of the former midfielder.

The match against Bohemians which was played in Ireland got on the right foot as Michy Batshuayi put Chelsea ahead early in the first half with a fine finish.

However, Chelsea fans were expecting plenty of goals only to be shocked by Eric Molloy equalizer in the 89th minute.

Some Chelsea fans have already taken to social media to trend the hashtag Lampard Out.

One posted on social media: “Thanks for the memories, Frank. But it’s time to go.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to see Lampard and Solskjær battle it out for who gets sacked first this season.”

A third wrote: “Embarrassing, Bring Back Sarri. #LampardOut”

With a fellow Blues fan commenting: “Lampard out I’ve had enough”

