Just like he did in his first term, President Muhammadu Buhari has requested Senate approval to appoint 15 special advisers to assist him in the performance of his duties.

Although the senate gave the president prompt approval, he only appointed very few advisers.

He made the latest request on the heels of another asking for the approval of the nomination of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as chief justice of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

