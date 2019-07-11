President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday nominated the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Mohammed as substantive CJN.

Tanko’s name was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate.

Buhari urged the Senate to accord the confirmation of Justice Muhammed for speedy consideration.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday recommended to President Buhari the appointment of Justice Mohammed as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The NJC, in a statement by its Director, Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said the NJC took the decision to recommend Muhammad for appointment as the substantive CJN at the council’s meeting on Wednesday.

The statement added that a member of the council, Justice Umaru Abdullahi, who is a former President of the Court of Appeal, presided over the session of the NJC’s meeting when the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as CJN was considered and approved.

The NJC statement read:

“The National Judicial Council rose today from an emergency meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Subsequently, the plenary of the Meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight (8) successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the states.”

“The successful candidates are, Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa, recommended as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the State; the Acting Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, recommended as the Chief Judge of Lagos State; Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, as Chief Judge of Anambra State; and Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm as Chief Judge of Ebonyi State.

“The rest are Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki, recommended as Chief Judge of Niger State,

“Justice Filibus B. Andetur, recommended as Chief Judge of Taraba State; Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai, recommended as the Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano State; and Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa, recommended as the Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.”

