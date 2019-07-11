President Muhammadu Buhari has with a stroke of pen boosted the bottom line of Nigerian textile manufacturers.

According to Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Buhari has ordered all Federal Government agencies, using uniforms to henceforth buy only Nigerian textile and garment industries.

The order will affect the army, navy, air force, police, civil defence and National Youth Service Corps, which have distinguishing uniforms.

The Central Bank governor recently unveiled a credit programme to resuscitate Nigeria’s textile industry, to help reduce unemployment in the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

