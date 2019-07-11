Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has described the inscription of herdsmen in the new Nigeria passport as a shameful act.
Apostle Suleman who made the statement via his verified Twitter account on Thursday, disclosed that it was wrong to represent the 6 geopolitical zones of the country with a certain extraction.
He wrote: ”That’s the new Nigeria passport, it now has herdsmen inscribed in it. It’s shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones, everything is now very clear. God will frustrate every evil agenda in Nigeria. Job 5v12, Eccl 8v11.”
That's the new nigeria passport..it now has herdsmen inscribed in it…it's shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones..everything is now very clear..God will frustrate every evil agenda in nigeria.job 5v12,eccl 8v11. pic.twitter.com/HT3uLIDZSo
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 11, 2019
Apostle Suleman further stated that he gets irritated when people believe comments against funalisation of Nigeria are been politicised.
“I get irritated when people say our speaking against fulanisation is political. Have you heard me complain of economy? of the increase of Nigeria debts? that’s for politicians to tackle but security is for all of us. Human life is sacrosanct.
“I love Fulanis, there are good ones with a great heart, very nice and loving Fulani men/women..but these herders are doing so much damage to that extraction,” he added.
Buhari is such a terrible person. Over 90% of his appointments are from core north.
His acting chief justice of Nigeria is a fulani, The inspector General of police and the Senate president are from his core north. The chief of army staff is a fulani. Most of the service chief are from his core north.
Yet, Buhari believes that he can just come to the southern protectorate and take over the ancestral lands of southerners and middle belters and hand over them over to his killer fulani herdsmen.
In all these injustices, Tinubu has remained mute, calm and cold as a cucumber.
Let nobody be in doubt, Buhari is inherently committed to the fulanisation of Nigeria.
Those who have been supporting Buhari foolishly should explain the rationale of embossing cattle and herdsmen in the New Nigerian passport.
Really, Buhari is the most divisive and the worst ethnic driven president Nigeria ever had.
In ,4 years of Buhari’s misadventure and foray into governance, he has proven to be a big FAILURE. It’s ALL about cows, cattle colony and RUGA.
Nothing for Nigerians. All the projects are just for cows and cows alone.
What a cow president. What a horrendous government. What a divisive and dangerous man. What a BAD influence to the country.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.