Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has described the inscription of herdsmen in the new Nigeria passport as a shameful act.

Apostle Suleiman who made the statement via his verified Twitter account on Thursday, disclosed that it was wrong to represent the 6 geopolitical zones of the country with a certain extraction.

He wrote: ”That’s the new Nigeria passport, it now has herdsmen inscribed in it. It’s shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones, everything is now very clear. God will frustrate every evil agenda in Nigeria. Job 5v12, Eccl 8v11.”

That's the new nigeria passport..it now has herdsmen inscribed in it…it's shameful that a certain extraction now represents a nation with 6 geopolitical zones..everything is now very clear..God will frustrate every evil agenda in nigeria.job 5v12,eccl 8v11. pic.twitter.com/HT3uLIDZSo — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) July 11, 2019

Apostle Suleiman further stated that he gets irritated when people believe comments against funalisation of Nigeria are been politicised.

“I get irritated when people say our speaking against fulanisation is political. Have you heard me complain of economy? of the increase of Nigeria debts? that’s for politicians to tackle but security is for all of us. Human life is sacrosanct.

“I love Fulanis, there are good ones with a great heart, very nice and loving Fulani men/women..but these herders are doing so much damage to that extraction,” he added.

