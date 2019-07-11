Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Atunyota Akpobome popularly known as Ali Baba has lashed out at women defending Senator Elisha Abbo, days after the Nigerian police started off his prosecution over the assault incident as a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The youngest Senator in the 9th National Assembly was seen in 10-minute video footage repeatedly slapping a woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner.

The ace comedian stated that the women supporting the senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district in the wake of the assault incident, are the reason why women get treated anyhow.

Alibaba added that such women go on to defend rape, molestation, marginalization and even the people behind human trafficking and sex slave rackets.

He wrote on his Instagram page;

