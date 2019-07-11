The Desert Warriors of Algeria will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Semi-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt after beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties on Thursday.

Algeria took the lead through ex-West Ham winger, Sofiane Feghouli’s side-foot finish before they missed a penalty.

Baghdad Bounedjah, who had been fouled by keeper Sylvain Gbohouo, hit the bar.

Ivory Coast forced extra time after Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia’s low finish but, after no further goals, the tie was decided by penalties.

Algeria, seeking a first AFCON triumph since 1990, will now meet Nigeria in Cairo on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

