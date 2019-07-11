Some residents of Alagbado on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway have appealed to the Lagos State Government to repair the failed sections of the expressway between Abule-Egba and Ajegunle in Alagbado.

They said on Thursday that though the expressway was a Federal Government road, the deplorable state of the road had brought untold hardship to residents of Lagos State.

They urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to their rescue by reducing the stress being encountered on a daily basis.

Nubia Emmanuel, a resident at Salolo Bus Stop, said that breakdown of vehicles due to the gullies on the expressway had made driving uninteresting.

According to Emmanuel, it takes more than three hours to ply between Abule-Egba and Ajegunle in Alagbado for a journey 10 minutes.

“Besides, fares are no longer constant as a journey of N100 could attract N300, because a vehicle had fallen in an attempt to negotiate a pothole or gully.

“The road is now terrible, especially at Obadeyi, Ijaiye, Salolo and Kola Bus Stops.

The potholes have caused a lot of damage to vehicles plying the route,” he said.

Also, Mr Saturday Inegbedion, a commercial bus driver on the route, said the deplorable state of the road had affected his health.

Inegbedion said: “I drive on this road on a daily basis, but it has not been a palatable experience, especially those of us driving commercial buses.

“It has affected our health, causing waist pain, because of the hours we spent in a journey that ought to be about 10 minutes.

“The potholes shortly before Kola, a popular Bus Stop on the route, are worst of the potholes.

“The potholes in some sections have divided the expressway, thereby causing severe traffic jam on a daily basis.”

Also, Mr Chikodi Michael, a resident, said that he had parked his car because of the terrible condition of the road.

“I visit my mechanic almost every day for the repair of my car due to the damage done to it by the deplorable condition of the road.

