The National Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has opened up on national issues following protest by a group of students and youths under the leadership of some notable artistes like Baba Fryo, Charley Boy and Eedris Abdulkarim at the Redemption Camp.

Charley Boy and others had protested at the Redemption Camp five days ago claiming that Adeboye had been silent on national issues, especially the RUGA Settlements crisis, herdsmen menace and rampant kidnapping in the country.

But a statement issued by Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head, Media and Public Relations, RCCG, said Adeboye had reiterated his position on key national issues and the overall well-being of Nigeria, reaffirming his commitment to the umbrella Christian organizations that were mandated to speak on issues affecting the Church and the nation as a whole.

Olubiyi quoted Adeboye as saying that, as in the past, that the views of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) represented his position and that of the RCCG.

Adeboye, a one-time President of PFN, noted that the aforementioned Christian bodies had spoken on the issues of kidnapping, killing of Christians, herdsmen attacks and general insecurity in Nigeria and that his position and that of the RCCG was not different from their expressed views.

The man of God said he regularly led the congregation to pray over the problems confronting the nation at all major programmes of the Church and that to be quiet did not mean that he was silent, disclosing that he had made his views on the issues known to all the relevant authorities.

He declared that very soon, Nigerians shall see that God answered prayers and enjoined all to remain calm and maintain the peace.

According to him, he had always called the congregation to prayers against kidnapping, bloodshed and general insecurity at the monthly all-night Holy Ghost Service held at the Redemption Camp, one of which was at the July Holy Ghost Service,

