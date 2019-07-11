The protest by Charly Boy, Baba Fryo and Eedris Abdulkareem against Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Tuesday continues to trigger reactions as a body that styles itself Coalition of Entertainers weighed in with a heavy knock against the protesters.

Kenule B. Nwiya President of the coalition described the protest as disdainful and a rude shock, especially over the malicious words used against Adeboye. He also said it was preposterous and could trigger religious violence.

“As a body, we do not wish to appear as attorneys or spokespersons for Pa Adeboye or the Redeemed Christian Church of God, but we are mostly concerned over the malicious use of words on Pa Adeboye and the Church. Also, some renowned entertainers who are supposed to lead by example either through songs or other forms of activism to register their grievances have rather resolved to attacking the person of Adeboye and we feel it is uncalled for”, he said.

Read Nwiya’s full statement:

As concerned citizens and the mother body of all entertainment bodies in Nigeria, we wish to express our utmost disdain towards the protest organised by the likes of Eedris Abdulkareem, Baba Fryo and musical legend cum activist Charles Oputa a.k.a Charley Boy calling for the suspension of a revered man of God which according to them is non-challant towards policies of the Buhari led government where Vice President; Yemi Osinbajo who also doubles as a Pastor in Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is involved.

The protest which saw some of them wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription “Adeboye speak up for Leah Sharibu” came to us as a rude shock particularly since the revered man of God and elder statesman has lent his voice on this issue where he clearly stated that Government and all concerned bodies should facilitate efforts to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu from the hands of her abductors because she refused to renounce her Christian faith. Currently, regular prayers are been held both in Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and other churches calling for the release of the said girl.

As a body, we do not wish to appear as attorneys or spokespersons for Pa Adeboye or the Redeemed Christian Church of God, but we are mostly concerned over the malicious use of words on Pa Adeboye and the Church. Also, some renowned entertainers who are supposed to lead by example either through songs or other forms of activism to register their grievances have rather resolved to attacking the person of Adeboye and we feel it is uncalled for.

We therefore disassociate our reputable and peace loving body; Coalition of Nigerian Entertainers from such preposterous acts that can incite possible religious violence.There is freedom of speech and association in our constitution and that law should be respected and upheld to the latter. Pa Adeboye has every right to either react or have reservations on any issue he deems fit same as any individual and in this case where he is been accused of been nonchalant is false and unfounded.

God bless Nigeria! God bless the Coalition of Nigerian Entertainers!!

