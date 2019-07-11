Sixty One students across Nigeria are set to converge in Akwa-Ibom State to compete for the title of the best Speller in Nigeria (Junior / Senior) at the National Grand Finale of Nigeria Spelling Bee.

These Spellers have proven their spelling prowess from their various state and regional level competitions across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The Grand Finale is scheduled to hold at the International Conference Hall of Ritman University Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State on Saturday, 27th of July 2019.

Six National Champions will win an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Nigeria at the African Spelling Bee in Uganda later this year. It should be recalled that last season’s champions went on to win the African Spelling Bee championship in both categories in Kenya.

The National Senior Champion stands to win a N1,000,000 scholarship to any Nigerian university while the Junior Champion takes home a N100,000 cash prize. Other scholarships and cash prizes will be won by the 2nd and 3rd place winners in both categories.

The national spelling contest is aimed at improving reading among Nigeria students. It is organised by the Bee Spelling Competition Initiative, a self-sponsored NGO with the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Education.

While the 2019 Season rounds up with the National Finals, the Programs Director, Love Joshua Modebe has announced that “registration for the 2020 Season has commenced against the 2019/2020 academic session”.

He also advised schools and parents to register their students/wards early and download the free Study Guide to start preparing their students for success in the new season. Registration is online on www.NigeriaSpellingBee.com/register

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

