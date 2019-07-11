Thirty-eight workers of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, were on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged riot and breach of the peace.

The police arraigned Adebayo Ogunshola, 41; Samuel Adeola, 34; Samuel Oluseye, 53; Fatai Ibuowo, 37; Joseph Ishola, 49, and 33 others on a six-count charge.

The counts include conspiracy, breach of the peace, unlawful assembly and threat of violence.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A lawyer, Mr Cyril Ejiofor, and Insp. Cousin Adams, who represented the prosecution, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 10, between 9.00a.m., and 6.00p.m., at 1st Gate, via Odonguyan, Sagamu Road, Ikorodu.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace in the school premises by disrupting academic activities and engaging in riot.

It said that while protesting over their welfare, the defendants threatened to pull down the gate of the polytechnic and prevented academic and administrative staff from gaining access to their offices.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 44, 49, 56, 168, 411 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe ruled that one of the sureties must be an employee of the Lagos State Government on grade level 12 and above.

He directed that the sureties should not be local government employees nor be in the teaching profession under the state government.

He added that the defendants must sign an undertaking to behave well during trial of the case.

He adjourned until Sept. 2 for trial.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

