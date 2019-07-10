The remake of ‘Lion King’ premiered in Los Angeles, California with delectable guests, cast and crew, amongst other celebrities in attendance.

Beyonce who is playing the role of ‘Nala’ made a spectacular entry with 7 year old daughter Blue Ivy in matching outfits, rocking blazer dresses in different colors.

