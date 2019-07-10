Embattled senator, Elisha Abbo who is currently under investigation for assaulting a lady at an Adult store in a viral video was filmed in another heated argument with another woman, in the person of Senator Tinubu as the Senate Senate Committee set up to probe questioned him.

Abbo is caught on video wagging his fingers as he warned the Lagos senator not to ‘threaten him with suspension’.

Tinubu had simply sought the collaboration of Abbo with the bipartisan committee, so that they can defend him or protect him.

She also reminded the senator that the committee could also recommend his suspension if he fails to collaborate and wants things done his way.

Abbo flared up, showing once again as he did at the Abuja sex toy shop, that he has an anger management problem.

Watch the video from Punch:

VIDEO: Don’t threaten me with suspension, Elisha Abbo tells Remi Tinubu pic.twitter.com/hWbRvAlUSC — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) July 9, 2019

